Nominations open for 2018 National Parks Volunteer Awards

PUBLISHED: 17:35 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:35 02 August 2018

James Watts with Broads Authority volunteers at Buttles Marsh near Ludham. From left: James, Fray, Phil, Simon and Paul. Photo: Bill Smith

Nominations for the 2018 National Parks Volunteer Awards are officially open.

The awards apply to volunteers from any organisation that operates within a national park boundary.

The four award categories are:

• Individual

• Young person (25 years and below)

• Group

• Project

Winners of the group and project categories will receive a £1,000 bursary towards their future volunteering work.

The winners of the individual and young person categories will receive outdoor kit from UK National Parks partner Columbia Sportswear.

Nominations are being accepted until 12 noon on Friday, September 21, 2018.

To nominate a deserving individual, young person, group, or project and to find out how to volunteer yourself visit: www.nationalparks.gov.uk/volunteerawards2018

