‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

PUBLISHED: 13:13 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 03 September 2018

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Archant

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Peter Andre in concert at Norwich Show ground at the weekend. Photo by Simon FinlayPeter Andre in concert at Norwich Show ground at the weekend. Photo by Simon Finlay

Heart broken fans were told the show had been “postponed” rather than cancelled in a statement by the pop star’s agency, but the Great Yarmouth theatre said despite its efforts a new date had not be agreed.

The news comes after two days of unanswered questions about the motive behind the cancelled appearance.

Fans raised suspicions after his agency posted on Facebook the star had “been taken ill with sickness following his trip in America”, just hours after he shared a picture of himself enjoying a family holiday in Florida.

Some even suggested they believed a more likely explanation for the last minute cancellation was that he failed to leave enough time to travel from Florida back to the UK.

Britannia Pier on Great Yarmouth seafrontBritannia Pier on Great Yarmouth seafront

Beth Greenwood said she was already anticipating the cancellation: “He was still in Florida on friday so we had a feeling it would be cancelled. How did he expect to get home, drop the kids home, get over jetlag and get to Yarmouth in less than 24 hours?”

Another fan tweeted:

“Great to see quality family time but you don’t deserve the respect of your East Anglian fanbase for cancelling your show 1st Sep in GY due to illness. Leaving not enough time to get from Florida to GY - did you forget about the gig?”

A full ticket refund has been offered but many fans had also paid for hotels and transport to attend the gig.

The Peter Andre appereance has been cancelled. Picture: Ocean Room/FacebookThe Peter Andre appereance has been cancelled. Picture: Ocean Room/Facebook

Ms Greenwood, Kings Lynn, said in total she had spent around £200 on hotels and travel to the cancelled shows.

Commenting on the Can Group’s Facebook post she wrote: “This is the second time it’s been cancelled there and we booked Hunstanton and that was cancelled 2. So that’s 3 hotels we have paid out for only for it to be cancelled. I understand people get ill but you seem to be cancelling a lot of his dates recently.”

This is the third time fans in Great Yarmouth have been left disappointed by Peter Andre, with shows being cancelled this June and November 2017.

Illness was also blamed for the previous cancellations.

Mr Andre’s management have so far have declined to comment.

