No couch potato - Meet Spudley looking for a new home

Spudley is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Archant

They say that dogs are a man’s best friend but for the canines at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Snetterton many are still looking for a home.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spudley is a lovely, six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who loves nothing more than people.

This friendly chap would like to live in a family where his adopters could be home to begin with.

He’s an active boy who is always out to have a good explore of new places. He can live with children that are 14 and over and would like to be the only pet in the family.

Because he is an active dog he will need a good sized garden to play and run around in.

He is a very friendly dog that will make a great addition to your home.

For more information call 01953 498377 or visit the Dogs Trust HQ in North End Road, Snetterton.