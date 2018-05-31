Popular Norwich café granted permission to expand into building next door
PUBLISHED: 16:19 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 17 August 2018
A popular café in Norwich city centre has been given the green light to expand into a building next door.
In May, No 33 Café, on Exchange Street, lodged a planning application with Norwich City Council to expand into the neighbouring space.
The eatery, which has been trading since 2006, has a good reputation, with queues often forming outside its door at busy times.
On Friday, the city council granted permission for the business to expand into 31 Exchange Street, which was most recently home to E Street Smokehouse and had previously been Dray Yard Smokehouse, which was open between 2013 and 2017.
Planning documents posted online say the move will allow the café to improve its kitchen and front service counter, while adding extra seating.
