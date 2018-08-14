Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

“We’re big kids at heart.” Newly weds take a spin on Great Yarmouth’s iconic Joyland snails

PUBLISHED: 18:47 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:47 14 August 2018

Newly weds Bertie and Nikki outside Great Yarmouth's Joyland fun park. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Newly weds Bertie and Nikki outside Great Yarmouth's Joyland fun park. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A newly married couple have recreated their first date on Great Yarmouth’s iconic Joyland snails.

Visitors to the resort’s popular attraction yesterday may have been a little shell-shocked to see a bride and groom joining them on the seafront ride but it was all in the name of love as newly weds Nikki and Bertie Moy took a spin on them for old time’s sake.

The couple, who met online, had their first date on a Joyland snail ride on July 30 2013.

Mr and Mrs Moy came to the attraction yesterday afternoon straight from saying their vows at Great Yarmouth Town Hall, where David Pottle, Mrs Moy’s father, walked her down the aisle dressed as Father Christmas.

The couple queued with other funfair goers to enjoy a ride on their favourite green snail and recreate their very first date.

Mrs Moy, who was also celebrating her 50th birthday, explained why they had chosen the snails as the location for their first meeting saying: “We met online and I said to Bertie that if we do meet it will have to be on the snails because then if it’s not a good date at least I’ve been on the snails. But it turned out to be the perfect day.

“He wasn’t like anybody I had dated before and I just knew I had made the right choice.”

Mrs Moy, who works in Sainsbury’s in the town, said her family had not been surprised when the couple shared their wedding day plans. She said: “They weren’t actually surprised because they know we are a little bit crazy. We’re big kids at heart.”

Mr Moy, 48, who works Sainsbury’s in Norwich, said: “Each year we come on the snails on the anniversary of our first date, and we always get the green one because that was the one we went on the first time.”

Mr Pottle, 73, said: “The wedding was great, all I can say is that as a family we don’t stick to the usual.”

Following their ride on the snails the couple and wedding guests headed to the King’s Arm for their wedding reception.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast