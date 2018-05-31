Search

More than £1,000 raised for neonatal intensive care unit

PUBLISHED: 18:53 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 10 August 2018

Harley Tedds and her family returned to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NICU to present the cheque. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

More than £1,000 was raised for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) by a family who benefitted from their services.

Harley Tedd, a photographer from Norwich, was admitted to the NNUH with rapidly developing preeclampsia, five weeks before her due date.

The 20-year-old underwent an emergency c-section as her baby’s heart rate dropped. And when she was born her daughter Leia Turner weighed just 3lb 7oz with low sugars and was taken to the NICU.

Miss Tedds said the unit was “spectacular” and she wanted to give something back, so along with her family she organised an all-day fundraising gig on July 28 at B2, on Sprowston Road.

The final total raised was £1,262.95 and Miss Tedds returned to the hospital on Friday to hand over the cheque.

Miss Tedds added: “The day went so well that we’ve been asked and are doing it all again next year, having already booked the venue and 5 bands confirmed to play as we speak.”

Topic Tags:

