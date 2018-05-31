Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man cycles 100 miles for niece with genetic condition

PUBLISHED: 15:10 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:10 01 August 2018

Daniel Hurrell cycled 100 miles for his niece who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle Hurrell

Daniel Hurrell cycled 100 miles for his niece who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle Hurrell

Archant

A man has cycled 100 miles for his three-year-old niece with a genetic condition.

Eloisa Hartle from Attleborough, who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle HurrellEloisa Hartle from Attleborough, who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle Hurrell

Daniel Hurrell, from Attleborough, completed the London Prudential Ride London event on July 29 in aid of The Neuro Foundation, raising £1089.

His sister Chantelle Hurrell’s daughter, Eloisa Hartle, was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type One (NF1) at six weeks old, which currently has no cure.

The Neuro Foundation has been a key part of Eloisa’s diagnosis and support, and the Hurrell family want to say thank you.

Eloisa’s mum said: “Eloisa is such a beautiful, caring and intelligent little girl and will overcome any hurdle that comes her way.

Daniel Hurrell's family turn out to support him on his 100 mile bike ride for his niece who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle HurrellDaniel Hurrell's family turn out to support him on his 100 mile bike ride for his niece who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle Hurrell

“We want to raise awareness and funding for a charity close to all our hearts that makes such a difference to people’s life’s including ours.”

“I really would like a way to show my brother how grateful and proud I am of him to be doing this for Eloisa.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast