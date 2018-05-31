Newly-revived Royal British Legion Branch appeals for new members

Peter Howes, of Wymondham Royal British Legion, and Colin Chambers, of North Walsham branch, who represented the newly-revived Northrepps RBL at the G90 parade. Photo: Northrepps RBL Archant

A newly-revived north Norfolk Royal British Legion branch is appealing to potential new members to attend its first official meeting, after taking a wreath to a First World War battlefield as part of the GP 90 Parade in Ypres.

Northrepps RBL, which was relaunched earlier this year by Lorna Fish, whose father founded the branch in 1949, was represented at the event by Peter Howes, of Wymondham branch, and North Walsham branch chairman Colin Chambers, who carried the Northrepps standard and wreath in the parade.

Mrs Fish said a framed photograph of the “magnificent tribute” would go on show in Northrepps Church after the first meeting of the branch, which takes place at Northrepps Country Cottage Hotel at 7.30pm on Monday (September 3).

She added: “This will be our first branch revival meeting and a warm welcome awaits anyone who wishes to come along and join us.”