Newly opened £300,000 splashpad is closed for maintenance

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise Lauren De Boise

A new seafront attraction which opened in Gorleston to much fanfare has been closed due to maintenance work less than a week since it was launched.

The Gorleston splashpad opened last Wednesday and saw children enjoying the £300,000 wet play area.

However families were disappointed on Tuesday as the splashpad was closed off for maintenance carried out on behalf of owners Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

A statement from the council said: “Splashpad maintenance notice: The splashpad has already proved hugely popular and we’ve received lots of positive comments from families.

“The splashpad is a newly-installed, complex piece of equipment, and we were clear at opening that we would need to monitor and test its operation while it beds in over the coming weeks.

“The splashpad was closed temporarily earlier today(Tuesday) in order to undergo maintenance by contractor Ustigate. We apologise for the inconvenience and will look to re-open it as soon as possible.”