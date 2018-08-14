Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Daughter pays tribute by setting up website based on her father’s research

14 August, 2018 - 13:03
Richard Gray during a visit to Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre where he had a ride on a Lancaster bomber. Picture: supplied by Donna Gray

Richard Gray during a visit to Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre where he had a ride on a Lancaster bomber. Picture: supplied by Donna Gray

Archant

A loving daughter has dedicated a new website that remembers fallen heroes to a Norfolk man whose passion was researching past wars.

Donna Gray set up the website Heroes of Our Time with her partner Darren Rose and it’s based on the more than 2600 documents and 6300 photographs her father Richard Gray, of Hindolveston, gathered.

The website honours the Hindolveston soldiers that served and died in the First World War as well as the crew of the Wellington BK440 that crashed just outside the village in December 1943.

She said: “Unfortunately I lost my dad very suddenly last year. We always knew he was a great believer in respecting, researching and most importantly remembering fallen heroes of past wars, and following his sad passing we started to go through all the research he had left behind.

“We were both shocked at the lengths he had gone to and immensely proud of what we found.

“It was therefore very important to us that his research would not go to waste. So in his memory and to mark the anniversary of his passing our website came to form.”

She added: “For such a unique website the interest and response we have had has just been fantastic, it has been viewed world-wide.

“A great tribute to a man whose pure goal was to ensure people who had given their lives for their country and all of us were remembered.

“An example of his great work was his research of a plane crash during the war in his village. He was so determined that these lost pilots should be remembered that he built his own tribute outside his home so that people would stop and remember them.

“Such individual actions by our own local community should really not be forgotten and in this very poignant year which has seen both the anniversary of 100 years of the RAF, and the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, it is important that these heroic endeavours of our ancestors are not forgotten by future generations to come.”

Mr Gray died on August 5 last year, aged 66.

www.heroesofourtime.co.uk/index.html

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast