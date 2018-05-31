Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New sessions added at Norwich escape room after ‘real buzz’ of launch

PUBLISHED: 17:29 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 01 August 2018

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is turning its undercroft into an escape room game. Aladair Willett in the undercroft. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is turning its undercroft into an escape room game. Aladair Willett in the undercroft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A new Norwich escape game has been so popular the company behind it have added new slots to cope with demand.

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is turning its undercroft into an escape room game. Ben Leach and James Jordan trying the game. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is turning its undercroft into an escape room game. Ben Leach and James Jordan trying the game. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Merchants’ Vaults game, at the Museum of Norwich, opened on June 8, and since more than 250 people have taken part in the challenge to escape debtors’ prison by mastering the secrets of Norwich’s industrial past.

Now, there will be extra chances to play at evening Saturday slots have been made available.

History Mystery, which is behind the game and also runs escape rooms at the city’s Guildhall and at Blickling Church, said reaction had been “hugely positive”.

Alasdair Willett, managing director of History Mystery, said: “We couldn’t have had a better start to the new game which has been generating a real buzz among hardened escape game players while also attracting many first time players.

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is turning its undercroft into an escape room game. Laura Baldwin in the undercroft enjoying the escape game. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is turning its undercroft into an escape room game. Laura Baldwin in the undercroft enjoying the escape game. Picture: Nick Butcher

“With the summer holidays here, the time is right to extend our opening hours to offer players a Saturday evening option. Over the coming months we’re planning to offer further evening slots on Thursdays and Fridays as well as day-time slots on Sundays as we believe the demand for this unique experience is there.”

Jenny Caynes, curator at the Museum of Norwich, added: “We’ve been delighted by the response to The Merchants’ Vaults which is bringing in new audiences to the museum. Players are really enjoying learning about Norwich’s rich industrial heritage through the challenges and puzzles presented in the games, and we’re getting people visiting the museum for the first time on the back of playing the game. We’re delighted we’ll now be able to welcome players during the evening as part of enjoying a Saturday night out in Norwich.”

The game is believed to be the first which is completely inspired by museum collections and which is historically accurate.

It allows players to experience history hands-on in the atmospheric setting of the museum’s 14th century undercroft.

The undercroft at the Bridewell was constructed in 1325 when the house currently on the site of the museum was owned by a wealthy merchant, Geoffrey de Salle.

By 1386, the house was in the ownership of William Appleyard, who was to become the first mayor of Norwich under the 1403 Charter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast