New processing plant could keep part of Colman’s Mustard production in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:43 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:44 15 August 2018

Processing currently takes place at the Unilever-owned Colmans factory at Carrow Works in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Processing currently takes place at the Unilever-owned Colmans factory at Carrow Works in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Production of Colman’s Mustard could partly relocate from Norwich to a new “state-of-the-art” facility in Honingham.

The Britvic and Unilever site at Carrow Works in Norwich. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Britvic and Unilever site at Carrow Works in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

New plans seek permission for a 65ft milling tower and six storage hopper silos to be built at the Greater Norwich Food Enterprise Zone, off Red Barn Lane.

Applicant Condimentum Ltd said it will form part of a new facility used to process mint and mustard seed, which is required to make the condiment.

Processing currently takes place at the Unilever-owned Colman’s factory at Carrow Works in Norwich.

However, the site is due to close in late 2019, with the bulk of production moving to Burton-upon-Trent and Germany.

Colman's Mustard made by Unilever. Picture: ANTONY KELLYColman's Mustard made by Unilever. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In an application to Broadland District Council, Lanpro, on behalf of Condimentum, said: “This facility is proposed to replace outdated equipment at the Unilever (Colmans) site in Norwich when it closes.

“It will provide a purpose built, state-of-the-art facility with the objective of providing cost competitive, quality assured food products which meet the requirements of the Condimentum business.”

Condimentum said it had secured a 10-year supply commitment with Unilever, subject to the new facility going ahead.

The proposed development sits within land encompassed by a Local Development Order (LDO), which is designed to simplify the planning process.

However, the 20m-high milling tower and storage silos exceed the height limit conditions imposed by the LDO.

As a result, Condimentum has had to apply for formal planning permission.

Lanpro said: “Because the milling and sifting of mustard and mint involves a vertical process, the milling tower building needs to be 20 metres in height.”

Condimentum was formed in March 2017 and is supported by a “grower consortium” responsible for farming 50,000 acres of land throughout Norfolk.

Unilever, which owns the Colman’s brand, announced the closure of its Norwich factory in January 2018.

At the time, it said all 113 jobs at the Carrow Works site will be affected.

The company said 25 roles would be transferred to a new milling plant in the Norwich area.

Unilever was contacted for comment.

