Norwich City announces new pouring rights partners

PUBLISHED: 18:09 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:09 07 August 2018

Norwich City announces new pouring rights partners. Photo: NCFC

Norwich City has announced a new, long-term pouring rights partnership with Greene King and AB Inbev.

The partnership has allowed for a significant amount of investment in the pouring and dispensing equipment at Carrow Road in the cellars and bar areas, ensuring a vastly improved quality of service throughout the stadium.

There will also be a reinvigorated range of drinks available for fans, including East Coast IPA and Budweiser.

Norwich City Commercial Director Ben Kensell said: “This is a really significant deal financially for the club and it’s a long-term deal giving us stability in this area. We have been through a really robust process to ensure the pouring rights partner focuses on the quality and product range that gives fans everything they want as part of the matchday experience.

“We’re really thankful for the support and long-term commitment Greene King and AB Inbev have shown to the club.”

