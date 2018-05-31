Search

New pop-up shop to help vulnerable children and families

PUBLISHED: 16:49 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:49 08 August 2018

An Action for Children pop-up shop will be selling designer items in its new 1869 Norwich store for vulnerable children and families. Picture: ACTION FOR CHILDREN

A children’s charity is opening a pop-up shop to celebrate the year the organisation was founded.

Action for Children is launching the business venture - which will sell brand new and sample designer items - on Friday, August 10.

The pop-up store will be based in Norwich’s Castle Mall shopping centre.

Action for Children helps disadvantaged children across the UK.

It helps more than 300,000 children, teenagers, parents and carers every year through its children’s centres.

The charity was formed in 1869, which inspired the pop-up shop name -1869 Norwich.

Lisa Nicholson, Action for Children senior retail and partnerships manager, said: “Every single purchase will go towards helping vulnerable and disadvantaged children, often in desperate situations.”

The shop will be open Tuesday – Sunday from 9.30am – 5pm and Thursday from 10am – 6.30pm.

