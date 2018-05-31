New heritage project to bring to life lost communities launched

The launch of the Land and Shore Heritage Project at Ness Point, Lowestoft. Picture: Simon Lee Simon Lee Photography

A new heritage project which will bring to life the stories of lost communities in Suffolk was launched at Britain’s most easterly point yesterday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The launch of the Land and Shore Heritage Project at Ness Point, Lowestoft. Picture: Simon Lee The launch of the Land and Shore Heritage Project at Ness Point, Lowestoft. Picture: Simon Lee

The Land and Shore Heritage Project will explore the lives and stories of three lost communities in east Suffolk including Dunwich, Alton Water, and the Beach Village in Lowestoft.

Over the next year, volunteers will be supported by history and multi-arts professionals to recreate the stories of these lost communities through the mediums of drama and music.

The heritage of these places will then be shared with the public through performances.

The launch event, at Ness Point on Tuesday, August 28, featured a musical workshop for members of the public and performances by the Rogue Shanty Buoys.

In September and October taster days will be on offer with more information about the project and focusing on each lost community.

Paul West, portfolio holder for heritage, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our ambitious programme of heritage activities right across the county, to bring Suffolk’s history to life for new audiences.

“The Land and Shore project as part of Sharing Suffolk Stories, will give participants the chance to explore and research the stories of these ‘lost communities’, recreating them in a fun and innovative way through drama and music.”

The project is running as part of a wider heritage programme called Sharing Suffolk Stories, which is being delivered as part of the £20m The Hold project.

The Hold is due to become the home of Suffolk’s Archives once it is built, and has been criticised by local campaign groups due to the potential closure of Lowestoft Record Office and archives being moved to Ipswich.

Chairman of Save Our Record Office, Bob Collis, said: “[It is] nothing more than a smokescreen, a cynical attempt to divert attention from the fact the same project is ripping our unique archival heart out of the Record Office and removing it to Ipswich.”

A spokesman said: “For more information, to book a place on a taster or to receive a participant pack, participants can contact sharing.suffolk.stories@suffolk.gov.uk. No experience is necessary, and anybody is welcome to participate.”