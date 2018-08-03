Search

Entrepreneur swaps office life for a new city gin ‘experience bar’

PUBLISHED: 17:03 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:15 03 August 2018

Teresa Gizzi at her new gin experience bar the Gin Temple. PHOTO: Neil Perry

Teresa Gizzi at her new gin experience bar the Gin Temple. PHOTO: Neil Perry

Archant

A former corporate director has packed in the office job and started afresh as a gin bar owner in Norwich.

Teresa Gizzi was not a gin drinker until last October, when she was converted to the beverage while on holiday in Alicante.

Ten months later and the mother-of-five is launching her first business The Gin Temple in Pottergate.

A launch took place on Friday evening, when customers sampled the bar’s primarily Norfolk-based gins, including Archangel, St Giles, WhataHoot and Pell and Co.

Mrs Gizzi, from Buxton, said: “It was one of those life changing moments - I handed in my notice on my 39th birthday.

New gin experience bar the Gin Temple. PHOTO: Neil PerryNew gin experience bar the Gin Temple. PHOTO: Neil Perry

“I have always wanted to own my own business.”

The self-funded business owner decorated the spacious and central bar with the help of her friends and family, even getting the plumbing done in exchange for planning a wedding.

Mrs Gizzi said: “It’s been quite fun finding all the bits and bobs for the bar around the city.”

Alongside her husband, who often helps out behind the scenes, she has travelled to Norfolk’s most prominent gin distilleries, building up contacts.

Teresa Gizzi at her new gin experience bar the Gin Temple. PHOTO: Neil PerryTeresa Gizzi at her new gin experience bar the Gin Temple. PHOTO: Neil Perry

The business will also be doing gin tasting events across the county, including gin cruises along the Broads.

Mrs Gizzi said: “When I started out we were going to be an events company.

“The aim was to introduce people in Norfolk to Norfolk gins because I think buying local is really important.

“There’s so many great producers in Norfolk.”

Eventually, Mrs Gizzi plans on introducing gin-themed food as well.

She said: “We want it to be a really interactive venue, for instance we have live herbs around the bar which people can use in their drinks. We will also be doing feature evenings, like A Taste of Italy.

“We want to immerse people in the whole experience of choosing, mixing and understanding gin, to lift it from merely having a drink into something much more memorable.

“The four and six course gin tasting menu is bound to become a favourite.”

At the moment customers can expect to pay £5 for a single gin and mixer, £7 for a cocktail, or £8 for a double.

Topic Tags:

