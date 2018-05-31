Search

Revealed: Number of firefighter call-outs to remove objects like rings and handcuffs

PUBLISHED: 09:26 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:06 22 August 2018

Firefighters from Norfolk were called out more than 60 times to remove objects from people in just 12 months, according to new figures. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters from Norfolk were called out more than 60 times to remove objects from people in just 12 months, according to new figures. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters from Norfolk were called out more than 60 times to remove objects from people in just 12 months, new figures have revealed.

Home Office figures show that between April 2017 and March 2018 firefighters in the county were called out a total of 65 times to remove objects from people.

The data does not give specific details about incidents, however the most common reasons are normally removing stuck wedding rings or handcuffs.

On other occasions people have called 999 after getting pinned in toy cars and toilet seats.

Meanwhile Norfolk firefighters were called out 139 times to help rescue animals over the same 12 month period.

The Home Office data also shows firefighters were called out 124 times in cases of flooding and 52 times to rescue people from water.

The figures also revealed there were 85 false alarms with good intentions and two malicious false alarms.

