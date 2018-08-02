Search

New feature comes to town Heritage Triangle

02 August, 2018 - 06:00
The bench created Gary Breeze. Picture: Carole Hunt

The bench created Gary Breeze. Picture: Carole Hunt

Archant

The Heritage Triangle in Diss is a treasure of architecture and history.

The bench created Gary Breeze. Picture: Carole Hunt

Now it has an extra piece to celebrate as the Corn Hall reveals a new bench created by nationally renowned Diss artist Gary Breeze.

Corn Hall trustee Ray Bryant said: “Normally a new bench at The Corn Hall would not be news.

“But this one was designed and made by the brilliant local, and national artist, Gary Breeze, whose work was recently exhibited at The Corn Hall.”

The bench features a planter at the top which will be filled with lavender to complete the design.

Mr Breeze work can be seen across the country. He has completed work for the Princess of Wales memorial at Althorp, Imperial War Museum, London, New Scottish Parliament, the University of Southampton and Westminster Abbey.

His work was recently featured in the Corn Hall featuring work created out of his Beehive Yard studio.

