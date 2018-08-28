New defibrillator unveiled in north Norfolk village

Charlotte Watlow, left, and Diana Howes with Honing's new defibrilator.Picture: MAURICE GRAY Archant

After two years of fundraising, residents of a village and surrounding areas can feel reassured and confident after a defibrillator has finally been switched on at the Village Hall at Honing, near North Walsham.

Parish organiser, Diana Howes, and her supporters have worked hard to raise over £3,000 for the life-saving equipment to be purchased and installed. Without ceremony, the life-saver was switched on last week.

Mrs Howes and vice chairman of the North Norfolk Vintage Tractor Club, Charlotte Watlow, removed the cover for all to see.

“During the two years of fundraising the Stalham Round Table and various other groups and individuals have donated funds”, Mrs Howes said. “It takes a long time to raise awareness and the money for any project and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported us.

“Recently we held a barbecue at my home and raised over £200 for the Air Ambulance and we will carry on helping others feel more secure”.