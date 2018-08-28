Search

Eager customers queuing at 6.30am for new Costa to open in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 10:22 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:22 31 August 2018

Costa is open in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

Four people were queuing before 7am today to be the first customers at the newly opened Costa store in Church Street, Cromer.

Store manager John Gibbins. Pictures: David BaleStore manager John Gibbins. Pictures: David Bale

And the store has been busy throughout the morning.

Store manager John Gibbins said: “Four people were here first thing when we opened. A couple had got there at about 6.30am. They were here about an hour and had a couple of drinks. They said they were so happy about us being here. It was really friendly and I enjoyed it. The feedback’s all been good.

“We really want to get on board with local charities, so we would urge anyone who wants to get involved in fundraising, or volunteering, just to come in and have a chat. You don’t have to buy a coffee.”

