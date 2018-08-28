New cafe and shop inside skate park opened by deputy mayor

A brand new cafe and shop inside a skate park was officially launched by the deputy mayor of Kings Lynn in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Geoff Hipperson and his mayoress Rose Hipperson opened the cafe at 12pm on Sunday, with demos from BMX, skateboarding, and the scooter team riders on show during the day.

Tommy Goode, director of business development at Alive Leisure, who run the skate park, said the opening was an “exciting” moment.

He said: “The launch of KASET’s café and shop is an exciting new project which further enhances the current facilities we have at KASET.

“We are committed to continuously improving the facility for our customers and the wider community.”

He added: “We would like to thank the College of West Anglia for their support and sponsorship of KASET over the past year and we look forward to working with them in the future to help grow and raise awareness of our fantastic skate park.”

