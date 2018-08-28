Children’s bereavement charity shortlisted for successful app

A Norfolk charity for bereaved children has been shortlisted for a national award for their smartphone app.

Nelson’s Journey is in the running for the Children and Young People Now Awards 2018, taking place in November.

It has been selected as a finalist in the charity category for their youth panel’s work on the Smiles and Tears smartphone app, a tool for bereaved children and young people.

The app, developed by Norwich tech-company Selesti, simulates the proven therapeutic activities available at Nelson’s Journey, including a virtual balloon release and memory jar, and can be used to send gifts to someone that’s died in the form of virtual flowers, birthday cards and even aftershave.

Smiles and Tears was launched in 2016 and has been downloaded more than 6,000 times across the world including in Australia and Canada.