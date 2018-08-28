Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Children’s bereavement charity shortlisted for successful app

PUBLISHED: 14:16 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:02 06 September 2018

Young volunteers from Nelson�s Journey celebrating their award nomination. PHOTO: Richard Jarmy Photography - http://richardjarmy.co.uk

Young volunteers from Nelson�s Journey celebrating their award nomination. PHOTO: Richard Jarmy Photography - http://richardjarmy.co.uk

Richard Jarmy Photography

A Norfolk charity for bereaved children has been shortlisted for a national award for their smartphone app.

Nelson’s Journey is in the running for the Children and Young People Now Awards 2018, taking place in November.

It has been selected as a finalist in the charity category for their youth panel’s work on the Smiles and Tears smartphone app, a tool for bereaved children and young people.

The app, developed by Norwich tech-company Selesti, simulates the proven therapeutic activities available at Nelson’s Journey, including a virtual balloon release and memory jar, and can be used to send gifts to someone that’s died in the form of virtual flowers, birthday cards and even aftershave.

Smiles and Tears was launched in 2016 and has been downloaded more than 6,000 times across the world including in Australia and Canada.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: James Kilcoin

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant on Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Video: Watch: Fed-up driver shares dashcam footage of near-misses on NDR roundabouts

A driver doing a u-turn on one of the NDR roundabout exits. Picture: Joe Holden

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Only 30 people have had their say over future of Norwich healthcare

A copy of the consultation document given out by Norwich CCG. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast