Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

PUBLISHED: 14:21 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:20 30 August 2018

One of the official Norwich City merchandise shops is on the move to a new location.

The club store in the intu Chapelfield is moving to a new unit in the city shopping centre to “better fit the needs” of the club.

The new store, which opens at 9am on Friday, will be on the lower ground floor of the shopping complex.

And on Friday fans will have the chance to meet City players Dennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey at the new store. The pair, who both featured in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City, will be available for a signing session.

The pair will be in the shop from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Ben Kensell, Norwich City’s commercial director, said: “The relocation was an opportunity that worked for all concerned and the new store is a better fit for our needs and allows us to bring in new retail lines and items for our fans to purchase.

“It’s important for NCFC to retain a strong city centre retail presence in intu Chapelfield and we look forward to welcoming fans young and old to come and check out the new store and meet Dennis and Ben on Friday.”

Earlier this year the Norwich City store in the Castle Mall shopping centre permanently closed its doors.

