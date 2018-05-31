Search

Domestic abuse conference in city hotel

PUBLISHED: 10:48 14 August 2018

The Leeway charity logo. Picture: LEEWAY

Submitted

Domestic abuse issues will be debated at an all-day conference.

The Leeway National Domestic Abuse Conference 2018 is taking place at the Holiday Inn on Cromer Road, Norwich, close to Norwich Airport, on Wednesday, October 3.

It runs from 9am-4pm.

The conference is supporting people impacted by domestic abuse who have complex needs.

Speakers include Nina Nannar, Leeway patron and ITV news correspondent, Mike Ward from Alcohol Concern and Janet McDermott from Women’s Aid Federation England, Katy Jon Went from GenderAgenda, and Jashmin Patel from Imkaan which addresses violence against black and minority ethnic women and girls.

Tickets cost £70 per person, which includes lunch.

Leeway supports anyone experiencing domestic abuse in Norfolk and Waveney.

Visit www.leewaysupport.org

