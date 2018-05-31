Search

Youth project donates gifts to Queen Elizabeth Hospital patients

PUBLISHED: 09:19 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:19 08 August 2018

National Citizen Service participants and team leader Issah Nalzaro present gifts to Rudham Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Courtesy of the QEH

National Citizen Service participants and team leader Issah Nalzaro present gifts to Rudham Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Courtesy of the QEH

Courtesy of the QEH

Patients at a Norfolk hospital will benefit from projects by thoughtful young people on the National Citizen Service.

The Rudham Ward for children at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn has been presented with toys, books and arts materials, and parents and babies in the neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) will be given 20 gift boxes filled with essential products and toys.

The Rudham Ward project, which completed last Friday, August 3, was supported by a bingo session.

Team leader Issah Nalzaro said: “As part of our NCS Social Action Project, a team including myself, a team mentor and 14 young participants decided to do a bingo fundraiser night.

“We raised £320 and the money we received we bought the toys, literature and stationery for the young hospitalised people at the QEH.”

A separate project which raised £250 saw NCS participants pull together gift boxes for newborns and parents.

