WATCH: ‘I thought it was a shark’ - mystery creature spotted in sea

PUBLISHED: 17:39 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 23 August 2018

A mystery creature was spotted off the Lowestoft coast. Photo: Ben Darling.

A mystery creature was spotted off the Lowestoft coast. Photo: Ben Darling.

A mystery creature has been spotted swimming off the Lowestoft coast.

Ben Darling was walking near Ness point at around 9am today (Thursday, August 23) when he noticed a dark figure in the water.

The 39-year-old plumber said: “As first I just thought it was a buoy it disappeared - then I saw a fin.

“I thought it was a shark - you see a fin and you just think shark. But then I thought ‘not in these waters’.”

Mr Darling, who was with his four-year-old son, watched the mystery figure for around 15 minutes.

He added: “I mentioned the word shark and he got very excited - it was interesting to see but I couldn’t see a head or a tail.

“When I got home I showed my daughters they said it was dolphins, but it could be porpoises.

“All I could see was a black fin.”

