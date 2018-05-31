Mundesley boat day sees hundreds turn out for stellar event

Fun and games at the Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat Boat Day. Picture: Archant Archant

Mundesley played host to hundreds this weekend, as crowds turned out for the Inshore Lifeboat Boat Day.

The annual event was kicked off with a Church Service at 10am.

The fun carried on throughout the day, with the public having the chance to meet the members of the crew.

Children could even sit in the lifeboat.

There was also plenty of stalls for shoppers to cast their eye over, as well as a raffle which had people walking away with fabulous prizes.

There were also a host of activities including: Zorbs, Last Man Standing, Toy Set Ride and Swing Boats.

Of course, the event wouldn’t be the same without the beer tent and hot food stalls.

This year visitors were also joined by the RAF Marham Reserves who brought along their climbing wall.