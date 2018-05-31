Community choir holds First World War competition for children

St Remigius Church at Hethersett where the concert will be held. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A choir is running a competition for school children as part of centenary celebrations for the end of the First World War.

Mulbarton Community Choir want students to write new words to Song of Liberty, a poem set to Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No.4.

There are two categories, primary and secondary, and the winners will hear their lyrics read out during Mulbarton Community Choir’s Remembrance concert on November 10 in St Remigius’ Church, Hethersett.

Thanks to a South Norfolk Council grant, category winners will receive £25 and two tickets to the concert. The winner’s school will also receive a book.

The overall winner, announced at the concert, will win another £25 and have their song performed by the choir.

Closing date is 5pm on October 19 and entries submitted to mcc-competition@outlook.com.