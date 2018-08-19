“Once again their quick action helped to keep our community safe” - MP thanks Pontins firefighters

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Archant

The firefighters who tackled the massive blaze at the former Pontins holiday park site have been thanked by Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis.

Saturday’s major incident saw 90 firefighters from across the region called in to tackle the fire.

Mr Lewis said: “I would like to thank every firefighter who was involved in this large operation. Once again their quick action helped to keep our community safe. It is important to stress, especially to tourists, that Hemsby is still open for business.”

Mr Lewis claimed that the incident, one of too many over recent years, demonstrated just how badly the old Pontins site has been left derelict by the owners.

He added: “It is essential that a long term solution is found for this site. This site if used properly could be a fantastic addition to the local area and tourism.”