Motorists warned to expect delays as police escort 4.4 ton pig ark

A pig ark will be transported through Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as police escort an abnormal load through Norfolk.

On Thursday, August 23 a pig ark will be escorted from Woodgreen Farm, Wood Green, Long Stratton to Docking Hall, Metfield, Harleston.

The load will leave at 10.30pm and travel down Hall Lane to the A140 before travelling along the A143 and the B1123.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and avoid the area along the 9.4 mile route as the 4.4 ton ark is transported.