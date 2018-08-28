Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after he was found injured in south Norfolk.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Aslacton, near Long Stratton, on Saturday, September 1.

At around 4pm on Plantation Road the rider was found laying near a black Suzuki GW 250cc which was on a grass verge.

The man had suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have dash cam footage of the motorcycle around the time of the incident, should contact PC Phillip Higgins at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.