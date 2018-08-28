Search

Renowned chef Galton Blackiston delighted that Morston Hall makes it into ‘Bible’

PUBLISHED: 14:23 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:23 06 September 2018

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Courtesy of Morston Hall

North Norfolk’s Morston Hall has broken into the top 50 restaurants in the UK in the Good Food Guide 2019.

Morston Hall has been highly ranked in The Good Food Guide 2019. Photo: Simon FinlayMorston Hall has been highly ranked in The Good Food Guide 2019. Photo: Simon Finlay

The Michelin starred restaurant, which is owned by renowned chef Galton Blackiston, is listed at number 47.

And it received a cooking score of seven out of 10, which means “just perfect dishes, showing faultless technique at every service; extremely rare, and the highest accolade the guide can give”.

Mr Blackiston said: “It’s fantastic and we are quite delighted.

“To be honest, it came as a bit of a shock. But I have been banging on about the cooking for some time, as it’s getting better than ever.

“To have the Good Food Guide recognise you in its top 50 is fantastic. It’s like the Bible.

“It’s really high recognition and not to be under estimated. It’s a great feather in our cap.”

He said that the restaurant had stepped up to another level thanks to head chef Greg Anderson.

He added: “He has been here for four years, and he has taken Morston to the next level.

“We try to be consistent and imaginative in what we do, and make sure that people want to come back.

“We will keep doing what we’re doing. I know what we do is strong.”

This year, The Old Bank in Snettisham was named best local restaurant in the East of England and the UK’s overall best local restaurant, in the guide.

Elizabeth Carter, the guide’s editor, said: “This family-run bistro is the sort of place that I’d love to have on my doorstep.

“There are no pretences to the food (a compact menu of local and seasonal ingredients) or the service (a very welcoming husband and wife, plus two respective siblings), and there’s no slick marketing machine. It deserves all the recognition it can get.”

The Old Bank’s owners, Aga and Lewis King, said they were honoured to receive the accolade.

North Street Bistro in Burnham Market, The King’s Head in Letheringsett, and Woolf & Social in Norwich also feature in the guide as some of the best restaurants in the East of England.

