More than £4,000 raised for hospital charity at Run Norwich

Emma Bartlett with her son, Harry. Photo: NNUH NNUH

Dozens of Norfolk and Norwich hospital staff, former patients and their families joined up to 7,000 other runners to take part in this year’s Run Norwich 10k on Sunday.

NNUH Fire Officer Karl Appleton with fellow runner Max. Photo: NNUH NNUH Fire Officer Karl Appleton with fellow runner Max. Photo: NNUH

They included 20 runners who raised more than £4,000 for N&N Hospitals Charity, which supports the work of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital .

This was the first year the charity had entered its own team and the charity was delighted to see so many brave the heat of the day to complete the race.

They include Emma and George Bartlett who were among the first to join the team, to raise money for the hospital where their son Harry has spent a lot of time, and Shaun Rose whose son also spent time on the neo-natal intensive care unit.

Head of fundraising, Louise Cook, said: “We want to say a huge thank you for all our runners who braved the heat, not only on the day, but during their training in the weeks before, raising thousands of pounds for the hospital charity.”