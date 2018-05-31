Search

Stunning floral arrangements help festival raise £11,000

PUBLISHED: 12:06 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:42 03 August 2018

One of the floral arrangements at Sheringham flower festival. Pictures: Rosa West

One of the floral arrangements at Sheringham flower festival. Pictures: Rosa West

More than 3,000 visitors were welcomed to an annual flower festival in north Norfolk, which raised nearly £11,000.

Golden Moments was the theme for this year’s event at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Sheringham, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Golden moments of the last 50 years, locally, nationally, internationally and personally were depicted in 30 stunning floral arrangements, enhanced by organists providing background music.

Arrangement titles included The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, The Release of Nelson Mandela, Fall of the Berlin Wall, Being rescued by the Lifeboat, At the Cross, at the Cross where I first saw the Light and The Resurrection.

Refreshments were served and a wide variety of stalls sold everything from souvenir coasters to magnets of the flower arrangements made by a church member. The festival raised £10,996.10 and, from this, a donation of £1,100 was given to Sheringham RNLI, the chosen charity for the event.

