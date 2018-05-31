Over £1000 raised at Dereham Railway Tavern’s Hugfest in memory of Beeston man

Hugfest 2018 was held in memory of Adrian Hargreaves, otherwise known as 'Huggy', who died of oesophageal cancer in 2013.

A music festival in memory of a family man from Beeston, near Dereham who died aged 45 has raised over £1000 for a local charity which supports young people.

Hugfest 2018 was held at the Railway Tavern on Saturday August 11 in memory of Adrian Hargreaves, otherwise known as ‘Huggy’, who died of oesophageal cancer in 2013.

This year the festival raised money for Nelson’s Journey, a charity that supports children and young people up to their 18th birthday who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life.

Owner of the Railway Tavern Paul Sandford was an old school friend of Mr Hargreaves and holds the event every year in his memory.

An auction of sporting memorabilia took place and 50p from every pint sold was given to the charity.

Nationally acclaimed Ska band FIVESKA headlined during the evening and the event was attended by Mr Hargreaves’ friends and family.