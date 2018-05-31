Mods and rockers head for King’s Lynn

Mods and Rockers will be heading to King’s Lynn to show off their steeds.

The Tuesday Market Place is hosting a sixties-inspired classic bike and scooter show on Sunday.

Whether you were born to be wild or still talkin’ ‘bout my generation, both of the decade’s two-wheeled sub-cultures will be well-represented.

Clothes and hairstyles from the iconic era will also be on show. There will be prizes for the best bike and scooter, including custom macines, along with the best-dressed.

There will also be live music from the Blue Tubes, the Happy Jax, Pat Winn with Shake Rattle and Roll and DJ Sue Simper.

The popular event, now in its fourth year, is expected to draw a large crowd to the market place.

The rally is from 11am - 6pm on Sunday.