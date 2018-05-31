Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mods and rockers head for King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 10:05 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:05 01 August 2018

Scooters will be on show on Sunday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scooters will be on show on Sunday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Archant Norfolk 2016

Mods and Rockers will be heading to King’s Lynn to show off their steeds.

Rockers are also on their way Picture: Matthew Usher.Rockers are also on their way Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Tuesday Market Place is hosting a sixties-inspired classic bike and scooter show on Sunday.

Whether you were born to be wild or still talkin’ ‘bout my generation, both of the decade’s two-wheeled sub-cultures will be well-represented.

Clothes and hairstyles from the iconic era will also be on show. There will be prizes for the best bike and scooter, including custom macines, along with the best-dressed.

There will also be live music from the Blue Tubes, the Happy Jax, Pat Winn with Shake Rattle and Roll and DJ Sue Simper.

The popular event, now in its fourth year, is expected to draw a large crowd to the market place.

The rally is from 11am - 6pm on Sunday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Spoof of MP residents’ survey is published

A fake Brandon Lewis survey has been produced Picture supplied by Mike Smith-Clare

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast