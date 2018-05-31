Search

Mods and Rockers ride into King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 11:59 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:40 05 August 2018

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The Tuesday Market Place was filled with the roar of engines as Mods and Rockers descended on town for their annual meet-up.

Hundreds of bikers and scooterists showed off their steeds at a celebration of two-wheeled sixties culture.

There was no doubting Ronny Williamson’s allegiences as he road in with the King’s Lynn Gladiators scooter club on board his customised Lambretta.

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

“I used to watch them in the movies in the 60s when I was younger,” said the 53-year-old council worker from Gayton. “I’ve been into them since the 1980s. It’s a 60s Mod thing, it’s always been there.”

Some scooters sported gleaming chrome and batteries of extra head lamps. Some had lavish custom paint jobs. Others were stripped down to the bare bones, offering little more than an engine, two wheels and something to sit on.

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Bikes were also well-represented with Harleys and custom choppers rubbing shoulders with British classics.

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mods and Rockers 2018 at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

