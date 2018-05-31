Search

Model railway exhibition to take place after Beast from the East postponement

PUBLISHED: 13:42 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 20 August 2018

Norfolk and Suffolk Narrow Gauge Modellers holding their second exhibition in the St John Ambulance Hall, Beccles. Model railway from the Isle of Wight called Lochsanda Tramway. Picture: James Bass

A model railway group are to hold an open day exhibition in September following its cancellation in March due to the Beast from the East.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Narrow Gauge Modellers group will hold their 4th Model Railway Open Day Exhibition on Saturday, September 1.

The show was moved from March to September following the adverse weather, and will show off 13 layouts plus trade and society stands.

Layouts from Essex, Sussex, Hertfordshire and Leicestershire will be joining those built by members of the Norfolk and Suffolk group.

Stands will include N Drive Productions, Narrow Planet, Bure Valley Railway, Norfolk Health Works, James Corsi Sales, and Southwold Railway Trust.

The event will be held at Blyburgate Hall in Beccles between 10am and 4pm, with admission costing £3 for adults and free for accompanied under 16s.

For more details about the group, visit their website at http://nsngm.org.uk/ or phone 01502 471760.

