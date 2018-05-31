Search

Missing woman found safe and well

PUBLISHED: 23:29 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:29 22 August 2018

Missing woman Emma Nicholls has been found. Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A missing woman last seen on Sunday has been found.

Mildenhall Police posted on Twitter at around 10.40pm: “Emma has now been found, safe and well.

“Thank you to those who have got in touch with us with information.”

Emma Nicholls was last seen in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, at 3pm on Sunday, August 19.

The 38-year-old was reported missing to the police on Tuesday.

It is believed she may have been in Brandon.

Police and family members were concerned for her welfare and appealed for information.

