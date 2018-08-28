Search

Missing rescue dog on the run for five days dodges death on train tracks

PUBLISHED: 16:24 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:24 31 August 2018

Rogue the dog who went missing for 5 days. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Rogue the dog who went missing for 5 days. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A daring dog outwitted police and survived being driven over by a train after sparking a five-day hunt by opening a garden gate and bolting for freedom.

It all started last Thursday, when the appropriately named Rogue, managed to open Kerry Ellison’s garden gate in Bramley Rise, Beccles, and escape.

Mrs Ellison had been taking care of the border collie Staffordshire bull terrier cross while her brother holidayed in Dorset.

James Bevan had picked up the rescue dog just two months earlier and while he admitted she suffered “separation issues”, he thought the canine would be no trouble for his sister. But Rogue had other plans.

Rogue the dog who went missing for 5 days. Rogue, pictured with her family, (back left to right), Atanya Smith, James Bevan, Kerry Ellison and Beverley Bevan. (Front left to right) Bradley Bevan, 6, Riley Bevan, 8, and Kobe Bevan, 11. Picture: ANTONY KELLYRogue the dog who went missing for 5 days. Rogue, pictured with her family, (back left to right), Atanya Smith, James Bevan, Kerry Ellison and Beverley Bevan. (Front left to right) Bradley Bevan, 6, Riley Bevan, 8, and Kobe Bevan, 11. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

When she escaped Mrs Ellison was left in a state of “pure panic”. She said: “I ran next door to see if they had seen her and did a search of the local area but couldn’t find her. I went to put a post up on Facebook and saw there had already been a sighting.”

Rogue first travelled to Worlingham before being spotted on the notorious Barnby bends along the A146. Police attempted to capture her in the early afternoon but Rogue headed for the nearby train tracks and hid out.

Mrs Ellison spent the next four days desperately chasing Rogue’s shadow, responding to all possible sightings, constantly a moment too late.

Rogue the dog who went missing for 5 days. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

On Friday she received a terrifying message from a train driver who had spotted the dog sitting on the track. Unable to scare her away or slow down, the train had passed over Rogue – who miraculously walked away unharmed.

The search attracted huge attention on social media and prompted an outpouring of support. Mrs Ellison said: “The public were amazing. Complete strangers were so willing to find her. We were overwhelmed by the response.”

Facebook posts were shared 600 times, drone owners carried out aerial searches and people searched day and night. And on Tuesday Mrs Ellison got the call she had been dreaming of.

Rogue had been found, skinny and with sore paw pads but otherwise unharmed, under a car in Beccles and taken to nearby Coastline Veterinary Surgeries.

Mr Bevan said: “I am immensely grateful to everyone who helped. If it wasn’t for the community support I don’t think we would have found her.”

