Missing parrot killed after being hit by car

PUBLISHED: 08:56 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:18 07 August 2018

Wonky the parrot Picture: Bryonie Jones

A heartbroken owner of a missing parrot has confirmed he has died after being hit by a car.

Wonky, who was only four months old, was last seen at the California Cliffs holiday park in Scratby on Wednesday, August 1.

Wonky was still being weaned and was easily recognisable by his deformed club foot.

His owner was Bryonie Jones, of Stalham and who had put out a plea to see if people had seen him and asked people to check their sheds and gardens.

She said: “I am sorry to say that Wonky is dead. He was hit by a car so it was mercifully swift. I feel very sad but that is a comfort.”

