Missing 12-year-old boy found, police confirm

Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER DAMIEN BLOWER

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Great Yarmouth has been found, police have confirmed.

Dylan Blower, from Gordon Road, Southtown, went missing from his home at around 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

Searches had been carried out to find the Trafalgar College student in Great Yarmouth, Southtown, Gorleston and Cobholm.

But just as police prepared to brief the media with the latest on the search, it was announced that he had been found.

Police thanked the media and members of the public for their help with the appeal.