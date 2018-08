Missing girl found “safe and well” after returning home

Chloe Lewis had been missing since August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

A 16-year-old girl who had been missing has been found safe and well.

Chloe Lewis, from Lowestoft, had been reported missing after she did not return home after work after going to a friend’s address on Tuesday, August 28.

However, a spokesman from Suffolk Police said she returned home late last night.

He said: “She returned home later that night, safe and well.”