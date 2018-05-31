Medical receptionist crowned Miss Teen Norfolk has her sights set on national title

Sixteen-year-old Niamh Craske, who has been crowned Miss Teen Norfolk. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A sixteen-year-old former Sheringham High School student has been crowned this year’s Miss Teen Norfolk, and is now setting her sights on a national title.

Niamh Craske, who will be studying for A Levels in physics, chemistry and biology at Notre Dame High School, in Norwich, in September, was up against hundreds of 16 to 19-year-olds from all over the county when she entered the competition in May, so was delighted to get a text a few weeks ago informing her she had made it through to the semi-finals.

“There were so many really pretty girls and I didn’t expect it all at,” she said. “I thought getting that far was good enough for me, so when I then got a call to say I had got through to the finals, I was so happy I nearly cried down the phone.”

Miss Teen Norfolk Niamh Craske (left) with Sheringham carnival queen Mollie Gallon and fellow attendant Caitlin Doran. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Miss Teen Norfolk Niamh Craske (left) with Sheringham carnival queen Mollie Gallon and fellow attendant Caitlin Doran. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

After modelling fashion and evening wear in front of a panel of judges, Niamh and nearly 40 other finalists were interviewed about their hopes and dreams, with their answers counting towards 50pc of their score.

“I really couldn’t believe it when I won,” she said. “I was just so shocked and excited.”

Niamh, whose dad Adrian is a police officer at Cromer, is currently working as a receptionist at Sheringham Medical Practice, where her mum Pauline is practice manager, and hopes eventually to study medicine.

“What I would really like to do is to is to help people, either as a medic with the army, or with a charity like Doctors Without Borders,” she explained.

As Miss Teen Norfolk, Niamh, who was an attendant at this year’s Sheringham Carnival, plans to make personal appearances and organise fundraising events in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, the British Heart Foundation and the children’s charity Together for Short Lives.

She will be competing against girls from all over the country for the Miss Teen Great Britain crown and a £1,000 cash prize at Blackpool in October, at an event which will see finalist enjoy treats including a pyjama diva party and a beauty queen challenge day.

She said: “I do love getting dressed up and it would be lovely to win, but, for me, entering was more about representing my county, the friendships, and the fact that it is a great confidence-booster and a good way to raise money for charity.”