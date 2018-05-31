Unusual visitors brighten care home residents’ day

Residents at Thomas Tawell House in Norwich meet the visiting miniature donkeys. Photo: NNAB Archant

Residents at Norwich care home for visually-impaired people had two very unusual visitors this week.

The two tiny donkeys, named Saffron and Pippin, were stroked, brushed and fed by residents at the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind’s Thomas Tawell House.

Pippin was escorted around the home itself to visit residents who were unable to get outside.

The two hour visit was organised by charity Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

Its donkeys are transported across the region to care homes, voluntary organisations and community groups with the aim of helping people with their wellbeing.

“You could sense the general wellbeing the animals brought to the home,” said NNAB chief executive Gina Dormer.

“The visit was wonderful, and part of our ongoing programme to help our residents lead active and fulfilling lives.”