Autumn start expected for town’s new £40m public services centre

PUBLISHED: 09:09 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:09 03 September 2018

Community leaders at the launch of the Mildenhall Hub Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Work on a £40million public services hub for Mildenhall is set to get under way in the coming weeks.

The final sign-off on cost plans and contractor appointments was expected by Tuesday by the joint executive for West Suffolk Council.

Archaeology and pre-construction work on the site off Sheldrick Way took place over the summer for the Mildenhall Hub, which will bring together a new school, leisure centre, swimming pool, NHS health centre, library and other public services such as police access and citizens advice.

Councillor James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council, said: “I am delighted that the Mildenhall Hub is on track and we look forward to the start of construction on this ambitious and important landmark project very soon.

“There is no doubt that young people in the area deserve a better school building from which to learn and that there is a real need to invest in better leisure facilities for our local residents.

“Alongside the education and leisure needs, we have many public service buildings dotted around the town that are outdated, no longer fit for purpose and which would need major investment just to stay open.

“The hub is about delivering services that are more accessible for the majority of our residents and making public services cheaper to run and therefore more sustainable in the long run.

“It is the blueprint for how many towns and cities will provide their school, leisure and other public services in the future and it is happening here in Mildenhall first which is something I think we should all be proud of.”

Work is expected to begin in the autumn, with completion in phases in the spring and summer of 2020 ahead of the new school term in September that year.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “The Mildenhall Hub is a fantastic example of Suffolk leading the way in public sector reform and joint working.

“The fact that so many agencies have come together and are pooling resources demonstrates very clearly what can be achieved with a positive approach.

“There’s no doubt it will help all agencies to work much more closely and effectively as well as providing the taxpayer with considerable benefits.”

