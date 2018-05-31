Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heritage railway prepares to go back in time to the 1940s

PUBLISHED: 11:40 01 August 2018

Living history at the Mid Norfolk Railway's upcoming Railway at War weekend. PHOTO: Mark Bailey

Living history at the Mid Norfolk Railway's upcoming Railway at War weekend. PHOTO: Mark Bailey

Archant

A heritage railway is taking its passengers back in time this weekend with a 1940s-themed extravaganza.

Land Army women in the Second World War. Photo provided by Mid Norfolk RailwayLand Army women in the Second World War. Photo provided by Mid Norfolk Railway

Four stations on the Mid Norfolk Railway will be transformed back into wartime for an educational and entertaining day out on August 4 and 5.

Passengers can travel from Dereham or Wymondham on steam trains and dress the part too - whether as a soldier or civilian.

Wymondham Station will be hosting a whole market place of activities, including displays on the field from allied troops, and vehicles and equipment on-show.

A Land Army living history display will also be in attendance to teach passengers about the home front and how ordinary people did their bit back at home.

Living history at the Mid Norfolk Railway's upcoming Railway at War weekend. PHOTO: Mark BaileyLiving history at the Mid Norfolk Railway's upcoming Railway at War weekend. PHOTO: Mark Bailey

This is partially based on the experiences of Irish Tillet, author of Cinderella Army: Women’s Land Army in Norfolk.

Nicky Reynolds, of Land Army group Soil Cinderellas and event co-organiser said: “We are looking to see if there is anybody who was in the land army or any families of those who were. It’s a chance for people to get together and share some memories.”

Elmtree brewery are providing a beer tent and there will be a tea stall and period stalls including vintage hair stylists.

Dereham station will have period military and civilian vehicles, stalls and displays, as well as Jones’s van from television show Dad’s Army.

At 3.30pm each day there will be a pyrotechnic battle re-enactment on the platform using various weapons from the period.

At Yaxham station it will be 1940, with the British Expeditionary Force holding the station while under fire from the advancing Germans near Dunkirk.

Hardingham station on the other hand will be under German occupation.

Passengers are encouraged to stop and look at the equipment and weapons they use, ask questions and learn about their secrets - which can be passed on to the MPs that are patrolling the trains!

Mid Norfolk Railway’s 1940s weekend has been growing for six years.

For more information including train times and fares visit http://mnr.org.uk/events/1940s

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Spoof of MP residents’ survey is published

A fake Brandon Lewis survey has been produced Picture supplied by Mike Smith-Clare

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast