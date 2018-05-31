Heritage railway prepares to go back in time to the 1940s

Living history at the Mid Norfolk Railway's upcoming Railway at War weekend. PHOTO: Mark Bailey Archant

A heritage railway is taking its passengers back in time this weekend with a 1940s-themed extravaganza.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Land Army women in the Second World War. Photo provided by Mid Norfolk Railway Land Army women in the Second World War. Photo provided by Mid Norfolk Railway

Four stations on the Mid Norfolk Railway will be transformed back into wartime for an educational and entertaining day out on August 4 and 5.

Passengers can travel from Dereham or Wymondham on steam trains and dress the part too - whether as a soldier or civilian.

Wymondham Station will be hosting a whole market place of activities, including displays on the field from allied troops, and vehicles and equipment on-show.

A Land Army living history display will also be in attendance to teach passengers about the home front and how ordinary people did their bit back at home.

Living history at the Mid Norfolk Railway's upcoming Railway at War weekend. PHOTO: Mark Bailey Living history at the Mid Norfolk Railway's upcoming Railway at War weekend. PHOTO: Mark Bailey

This is partially based on the experiences of Irish Tillet, author of Cinderella Army: Women’s Land Army in Norfolk.

Nicky Reynolds, of Land Army group Soil Cinderellas and event co-organiser said: “We are looking to see if there is anybody who was in the land army or any families of those who were. It’s a chance for people to get together and share some memories.”

Elmtree brewery are providing a beer tent and there will be a tea stall and period stalls including vintage hair stylists.

Dereham station will have period military and civilian vehicles, stalls and displays, as well as Jones’s van from television show Dad’s Army.

At 3.30pm each day there will be a pyrotechnic battle re-enactment on the platform using various weapons from the period.

At Yaxham station it will be 1940, with the British Expeditionary Force holding the station while under fire from the advancing Germans near Dunkirk.

Hardingham station on the other hand will be under German occupation.

Passengers are encouraged to stop and look at the equipment and weapons they use, ask questions and learn about their secrets - which can be passed on to the MPs that are patrolling the trains!

Mid Norfolk Railway’s 1940s weekend has been growing for six years.

For more information including train times and fares visit http://mnr.org.uk/events/1940s