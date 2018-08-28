Will you steam ahead or scream the night away? Halloween event on heritage railway set to terrify on Horror Train

Are you ready for the freight of your life this Halloween?

Thrill-seeking punters are being invited to a popular heritage railway in mid-Norfolk for one of the UK’s biggest ever scare attractions on a train.

American producers and scare attraction experts, Loco, will be taking scaring to the next platform when its Horror Train makes an appearance on the tracks of the Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR) next month.

For ten nights of petrifying performances, a scare crew and cast team of up to 70 will steam ahead along more than 20 miles of terror-stricken track. But be warned, it may not be long before your scenic journey is interrupted.

Mikey Lowe, Loco’s executive producer, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing such a unique and exhilarating experience to the UK. Our Horror Train concept has been developed over several years at top worldwide attractions; it will completely raise the bar for adult Halloween thrill seekers in the UK

“Passengers will board the train in suspense for the plot setting. The production then follows the train journey, with actors, stunts and special effects placed both on and off the train. Without giving too much away, it really is an exceptional Halloween production like no other.”

Scare attractions have become increasingly popular over the last decade, with more than 100 now operating in England, and 1,000 in the United State of America.

And although Loco is the first of its type to take place on a real moving train, it is not the first American input at the MNR. Last year, the Polar Express train ride operated on the line for the first time to an audience of almost 12,000 passengers.

The MNR has also been used recently for the filming of the new BBC One series Bodyguard

Charlie Robinson, chairman of the MNR, said “We were first approached over a year ago with the idea of running a train-based Halloween attraction for adults.

“Hiring the Mid-Norfolk Railway to Loco for the Halloween period is a great opportunity for us to increase our passenger numbers, raise awareness and generate vital income for our charity operation.”

Loco will run twice every evening on the MNR from Monday October 22 to Wednesday October 31. Tickets go on sale this Friday September 7 at 10am from www.HorrorTrain.co.uk. This is an adult-only event.