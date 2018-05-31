Search

Mid Norfolk Railway hail 1940s weekend as ‘our most successful to date’

PUBLISHED: 16:18 05 August 2018

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

Mark Bailey

A Norfolk heritage railway has spent the weekend taking its passengers on a journey into the past.

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark BaileyThe 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

The Mid Norfolk Railway transformed four stops on its line from Dereham to Wymondham into stations during wartime Britain.

Passengers on Saturday, August 4, and Sunday, August 5, enjoyed a 1940s weekend, travelling on steam trains and dressing up as soldiers or civilians.

And guests could beat the hot weather by enjoying a beer from Elmtree Brewery, a cup of tea from the tea stall, or a new look from one of the vintage hairdressers.

General manager George Saville said: “It’s been our most successful event to date.

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark BaileyThe 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

“We’ve had Dad’s Army in Dereham, 1940s vehicles and vehicle shows, as well as displays of weapons and how people used to live.

“It’s been developing over the years and we’ve been blessed with the weather.

“It just shows people are more and more interested in these types of event.”

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark BaileyThe 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark BaileyThe 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark BaileyThe 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark BaileyThe 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark BaileyThe 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark BaileyThe 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

