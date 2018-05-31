Search

Mid Norfolk nursery aiming to encourage positive wellbeing in children and staff

PUBLISHED: 12:27 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:27 28 August 2018

The Little Owls Nursery group has held its first wellbeing week for children, staff and parents. Picture: Supplied by Little Owls.

A mid Norfolk nursery group is aiming to encourage positive wellbeing by holding its first wellbeing week for children, staff and parents.

Little Owls Day Nurseries, which is based both in Toftwood and Scarning, played host to a range of wellbeing activities during the week commencing Monday August 13 and was built upon the ‘five ways to wellbeing’ approach, encouraging the adults and children to connect, keep learning, be active, take notice, and give back.

Activities included a no screen day, team building games, and an active play and stay for families.

Justine Watts, nursery director, said: “We are committed to supporting the wellbeing of our staff, our children and our parents and we are so thrilled by the success of our first week of wellbeing.

“This is just part of the fantastic work we do to look after our people, which includes having open conversations about mental health and promoting positive wellbeing. We want our nurseries to be great places to work, to be cared for and to visit for everyone.”

Mindful meditation and yoga for the children and staff team also took place during the week which aimed to encourage those taking part to think about what they are grateful for.

The week included raising money for Denver’s Journey: Solving Kids’ Cancer, raising £300 in total, as well as collecting donations for the Trussell Trust in Dereham.

The Engaging People Company, which specialises in engagement, communications, and workplace wellbeing is supporting Little Owls with developing and embedding its approach to wellbeing.

Michelle Gant, company director, also ran a session for staff during the week and said: “I am so impressed by the commitment of the Little Owls team to making wellbeing part of the organisational culture. Wellbeing is a vital ingredient in increasing satisfaction, motivation, and engagement in the workplace and companies which make this commitment will benefit hugely.

“As a parent, I think that it is absolutely fantastic that Little Owls is placing such importance on wellbeing. This is great for the staff, and for the children who will learn from a very early age that looking after themselves, and each other, matters.”

